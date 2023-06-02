scorecardresearch
Movie Review | Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: Funny in parts

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan try to fit in the non glamourous middle class zone and present a story told umpteen times.

By Nitin Jain
Vivky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in Laxman Utekar’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke still _ pic courtesy yt

Cinematographer turned director Laxman Utekar’s ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ can be termed as a slice-of-life romantic comedy. Three (Hindi) film old Laxman’s previous two – Luka Chuppi & Mimi also fall in the light comedy genre. With a title like this one, one would but expect a comedy again. However, once you are through with the film, the title might ring a bell and might connect with the plot. It does try to profess what it says with a lighthearted rom com that leaves you with a subtle understanding about the life and its twists.

Plot
The plot revolves around the lives of Kapil (Vicky Kaushal) and his wife Saumya (Sara Ali Khan). It all begins with their 2nd marriage anniversary when the vegetarian cake turns out not to be so, and all hell breaks. Within minutes the viewers are served with a masaledar story until that point in time. What next? Kapil and Saumya head for a divorce and ‘succeed’. What happens then is a ride that forms the crux of the story.

A typical middle class setting in a bustling town and a young couple sharing their privacy with their extended family is showcased with a hint of humour. The chemistry between Vicky and Sara as a young couple trying to find happiness in whatever they have seems balanced. Humour is delivered in small packets, but they do bring up some funny moments. The sequences of the lawyer presenting their divorce case, though intentionally loud, brings some laughter in the goings on.

Though the narrative falls in a slice-of-life category, it may appear cliché at times. There are a few scenes that may look repetitive. The plot being wafer thin, the storyteller falls short of presenting elements to hold the attention and slips into boredom.

There are two major dramatic episodes in the entire runtime. This is when the storytelling takes an unexpected turn and reveals the shortfall in developing the characters of the characters. The audience is taken for a surprise, and one would feel ‘what the hell’; things coming out of the blue.

Laxman Utekar being a cinematographer himself has a great sense of visual communication (check out his maiden directorial Marathi movie ‘Tapal’). From that perspective the film is a decent watch. Overall, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan try to fit in the non glamourous middle class zone and present a story told umpteen times.

Movie: Zara Hatke Zara Bachke
Directed by: Laxman Utekar
Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Inaamulhaq, Sushmita Mukherjee, Neeraj Sood, Rakesh Bedi, Sharib Hashmi
Duration: 132 Mins

Entertainment Today

