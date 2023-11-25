‘12th Fail’ submitted to Oscars as independent nomination, confirms Vikrant Massey

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s recent release ’12th Fail’ has been submitted to the Oscars as an independent nomination, confirmed the film’s lead actor Vikrant Massey, who plays IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma in the movie.

During a media event, Vikrant shared the news and also spoke about his journey in the film industry that started when he was just 15.

Going down memory lane, he spoke about how he had to look out for work since he did not want his college fees to be a burden on his father.

Vikrant started his journey with the television show ‘Dhoom Machao Dhoom’. He was then seen in ‘Balika Vadhu’ and ‘Qubool Hai’.

He has also acted in films such as ‘Lootera’, ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, ‘Half Girlfriend’, ‘Chhapaak’, ‘Haseen Dilruba’ and ‘Gaslight’.

He will next be seen in ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’.