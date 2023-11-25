scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

‘12th Fail’ submitted to Oscars as independent nomination, confirms Vikrant Massey

By Agency News Desk
‘12th Fail’ submitted to Oscars as independent nomination, confirms Vikrant Massey
Vikrant Massey in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail _ pic courtesy yt

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s recent release ’12th Fail’ has been submitted to the Oscars as an independent nomination, confirmed the film’s lead actor Vikrant Massey, who plays IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma in the movie.

During a media event, Vikrant shared the news and also spoke about his journey in the film industry that started when he was just 15.

Going down memory lane, he spoke about how he had to look out for work since he did not want his college fees to be a burden on his father.

Vikrant started his journey with the television show ‘Dhoom Machao Dhoom’. He was then seen in ‘Balika Vadhu’ and ‘Qubool Hai’.

He has also acted in films such as ‘Lootera’, ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, ‘Half Girlfriend’, ‘Chhapaak’, ‘Haseen Dilruba’ and ‘Gaslight’.

He will next be seen in ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
I like finishing the games but I am learning from Rinku: Tilak Varma
Next article
Joe Root informed us of his decision to not take part in IPL 2024: Kumar Sangakkara
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US