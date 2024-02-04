19 years of ‘Black’: Rani Mukerji says it taught her a lot about life, being grateful

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji is celebrating the 19th anniversary of her critically acclaimed film ‘Black’ in which she co-starred with veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Reflecting back on the film, the actress said that the film taught her a lot about life and about being grateful.

The film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, narrates the story of Michelle (played by Rani), a deaf-and-blind woman, and her relationship with her teacher Debraj (played by Big B), an elderly alcoholic teacher who later develops Alzheimer’s disease.

Walking down the memory lane, Rani Mukerji said: “‘Black’ had a profound impact on my life as an actor and as an individual. The challenges of using sign language for even the simplest tasks was a huge learning experience and a very humbling one too. ‘Black’ will always remain very special to me, because it taught me a lot about life and about being grateful.”

The film is set to be released on Netflix to commemorate 19 years of its release.

The actress further mentioned: “Working with Amit uncle was of course one of the most memorable moments of my life to be able to share screen space with him and getting an opportunity to watch him delivering his best performance was in itself like a masterclass for me. And of course, working with my favourite director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. ‘Black’, I believe, is one of Sanjay’s greatest works as a filmmaker! What he did with Black, is something that generations of actors, film enthusiasts, and audiences will be able to witness his brilliance for years to come.”

She added: “Black has remained one of the tent pole films for me, that will always be attached to my name forever. I’m most happy about the fact that finally it’s releasing on one of the best platforms and people who missed watching it will be able to see the magic of ‘Black’ now at the click of a button.”

Big B marked the film’s 19th anniversary, as he took to his social media and wrote: “T 4910 – in the living brilliance of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the beauty of its concept and realisation.”

Produced by Applause Entertainment, and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, ‘Black’ is available on Netflix.