25 yrs in B’wood: Karan Johar shares BTS moments from ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’

By Agency News Desk
As Karan Johar, who is turning 51 on Thursday, has accomplished 25 years in Hindi cinema, he gave a sneak peek into his upcoming film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Karan took to Instagram and posted a video as he is set to complete 25 years in the Hindi film industry. The video was a montage featuring ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ (1998), ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ (2001), ‘My Name Is Khan’ (2010) and ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ (2016).

In the clip, Karan said: “Love comes with its conflicts and challenges but it’s the most beautiful feeling in the world. As I look back on my journey of 25 years as a filmmaker, I’m filled with immense gratitude.”

“What began as a small attempt to share stories of love, friendship and family that resonated within me.”

“But as each one of you embraced these stories and characters, love found a new meaning to me every day. As I complete 25 years in the industry, this love of yours has given wings to a new story, a new prem kahani (love story), a story that celebrates love like never before in all its beauty and grandeur.”

“A film that I have been waiting to share with you for so long, it’s finally ready. See you at the movies where we celebrate family, love and so much more.”

In the BTS video from ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, Alia was seen laughing with Karan.

Ranveer was seen playing with a white cushion. Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan, sat next to each other, as Ranveer kissed the veteran actor’s hand.

He captioned the post: “Nothing but gratitude for the magical 25 years I have spent in the director’s chair. I learnt, I grew, I wept, I laughed – I lived. And tomorrow, another piece of my heart will be yours to see and I could not be more ecstatic as I celebrate my birthday with you all.”

“With a kahaani (story) that has prem (love) written all over it. See you tomorrow! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani first look out tomorrow! In cinemas 28th July.”

The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
