scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

5 most savage lines that have become a part of 'Bigg Boss' folklore

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ has garnered widespread acclaim as a spectacular season, beautifully depicting the essence of all sorts of human emotions from love to fight, and from fear to anger.

The show has been best known for making it bigger and better every year on the internet, especially through the one liner dialogues that evolve every season.

The show’s dialogues have always left an indelible mark on its viewers, eventually making them iconic moments in ‘Bigg Boss’ history.

From heartwarming exchanges to fiery confrontations, the show has gifted us with numerous unforgettable lines, etched in our memories. As we eagerly anticipate the final weeks, let’s take a stroll down memory lane, cherishing and reliving the epic dialogues that have made this show truly unforgettable.

Baap pe jana nahi

In this thrilling fight scene from this season of ‘BB OTT’, after the unexpected entry of wildcard Elvish Yadav, tensions skyrocketed as he took a personal dig at Avinash, taunting him with the offensive remark, “Gaddhe ka bachha!” However, Avinash, fueled by a surge of pride and an unshakable sense of respect for his father, retaliated with the epic and iconic dialogue, “Baap Pe Jana Nahi!”

Systum hila dunga

Elvish Yadav’s entry into the ‘BB OTT2’ house as a wildcard was a highly anticipated and exhilarating moment for both the viewers and the other housemates. From the moment he stepped foot into the house, it was evident that Elvish had a clear agenda – to challenge the established system of the game and create a new narrative.

“System Hila Dunga” Elvish’s most famous line made a viral headline throughout the internet. Fans and followers of the show started using “System Hila Dunga!” in their daily conversations, and it even sparked numerous memes and fan-made content on social media.

Mujhe Hurt Ho Raha Hai Bigg Boss

In Season 8 of ‘Bigg Boss’, an unforgettable and hilarious moment took place during a major task involving Karishma Tanna and Gautam Gulati. In a surprising turn of events in a task, Karishma decided to use a rather unconventional and mischievous tactic to win.

She applied chilli on Gautam’s body, probably with the intention of distracting him or gaining a competitive edge. However, her move had an unexpected outcome.

As soon as the chilli came in contact with Gautam’s skin, he immediately felt the intense burning sensation, and in a moment of hilarious and genuine pain, he cried out, “Mujhe hurt ho raha hai Bigg Boss!”

Mai Omelette Khaunga

Dolly Bindra and Manoj Tiwari are undoubtedly two of the most iconic and unforgettable contestants in the history of Bigg Boss. Their presence in the house during the fourth season of the show had left a lasting impact on viewers and contributed to some of the most dramatic and memorable moments on the show.

One such pivotal moment involved Manoj during breakfast when he made a seemingly harmless demand in his tone: “Mai Omelet Khaunga”. What followed this was a cascade of events that led to a major fight. Years later, this still remains a meme used in daily life.

Shemde

Season 16’s MC Stan became a standout contestant due to his unique style of speaking and the clever words he used. What set him apart was his witty and creative language, which he effortlessly weaved into his conversations.

One particular phrase that became a major trend and was widely used by the winner was ‘Shemde’ to describe his co-contestants whom he perceived as over-smart or overly clever. This term quickly caught on and became a viral sensation both inside and outside the Bigg Boss house.

Meanwhile, in this season, who will lose, and who will win is a pending question because as the finale draws near, and the grand spectacle of drama nears its end, only more questions are building which is accompanied by the peak of tensions.

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ streams on JioCinema.

–IANS

sp/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
7 Indian startups approved for chip designing: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
This May Also Interest You
Technology

7 Indian startups approved for chip designing: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

News

Rajini takes a Maldives break after 'Lal Salaam', calls it 'my home'

Sports

ICC team in India for doing a recce of all ODI World Cup venues: Report

Sports

'You need to be calm and go for big hits': Yusuf Pathan on chasing big targets in T10 cricket

Technology

Samsung working on dustproofing foldable phones

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Sweden secure last-16 berth after crushing Italy

News

Sana Makbul says 'I'm an autoimmune hepatitis patient’, lost work & gained weight

Technology

Applied Materials engages with industry for chip engineering centre in India

News

Emily Blunt struggles to grapple with prospects of motherhood

Sports

WI vs IND: Shubman Gill’s form is not a cause for concern, says Abhinav Mukund

News

Spiderman Universe projects delayed amid ongoing Hollywood strikes

Technology

Wearable ultrasound scanner to detect breast cancer early developed

News

Nicolas Cage opens up on Superman cameo in 'The Flash'

Sports

Ashes 2023: Ricky Ponting keen to see England's batting approach in second innings

News

Badshah to 'Mallakhamb' group Abujhmad: 'IGT' will give you global recognition

News

Kangana Ranaut slams ‘Rocky Aur Rani..’: Shame on Karan Johar for copying his vintage movies of nineties

News

Anant Narayan Mahadevan’s ‘The Storyteller’ is headed for its Australian Premiere

Technology

iOS users can now include audio when sharing screens using Google Meet

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US