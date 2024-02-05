66th Grammy Awards: ‘In Memoriam’ segment pays tributes to Tony Bennett, Sinead O'Connor, Tina Turner

Los Angeles, Feb 5 (IANS) Music legend Stevie Wonder led the charge as stars paid tribute to the music legends the world lost last year at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

He kicked off the ceremony’s annual ‘In Memoriam’ segment by paying tribute to his late friend and fellow musical icon, Tony Bennett, who died in July 2023 at age 96, reports ‘People’ magazine.

“I remember hearing Tony Bennett singing ‘For Once in My Life’ when I was like 13 or 14 years old,” Stevie, 73, began the tribute. “But what’s amazing is I was able to actually sing the song with someone that I admired for so long, not just because of his voice, which was incredible, but because of his art, his love for art, his love for peace, his love for unity, his love for civil rights.”

“I remember as a little boy him being in places where most people would not even go stand for the right of freedom for everyone,” Wonder continued. “So Tony, we’re gonna miss you forever.”

As per People, the singer then kicked off first of several emotional tributes with a posthumous duet, playing the piano and singing ‘For Once In My Life’ with a clip of Bennett that played on the screen.

After Wonder performed another Bennett track, ‘The Best Is Yet to Come’, Annie Lennox took the stage to honour legendary songwriter and activist Sinead O’Connor.

The ‘Sweet Dreams’ singer, 69, honoured Sinead, who died last July at age 56, with a touching rendition of her song, ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’. Then, following a heartfelt introduction from Lenny Kravitz, Jon Batiste took the stage to honor Clarence Avant, who is hailed as “godfather” of Black entertainment. Along with singer Ann Nesby, Batiste, 37, performed a medley of ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’, ‘Lean On Me’ and ‘Optimistic’.

Finally, following a touching introductory remark from her friend Oprah Winfrey, the ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’, Tina Turner received a high-energy tribute from Fantasia Barrino. Barrino, 39, honoured Turner — who died last May at age 83 — with a powerful performance of Turner’s hit ‘Proud Mary’, complete with a stage full of backup dancers rocking the singer’s signature look: tiered fringe dresses.

The singer also made her way into the crowd, sharing a dance break with Dua Lipa and encouraging all of the women in the audience to “move your feet for Tina Turner!”

The 65th annual Grammy Awards, which recognises the best recordings, compositions, and artists are being held at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles Trevor Noah as the show’s host.

