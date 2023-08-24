scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

69th National Film Awards: Pan Nalin's 'Chhello Show' clinches Best Gujarati Film

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) ‘Chhello Show’ (The Last Show), directed by the filmmaker Pan Nalin, honoured as Best Gujarati Film at the 69th National Film Awards here on Thursday. 

‘Chhello Show’ has captivated not only the national audiences but has also garnered international attention.

The film’s journey to the 69th National Film Awards has been a remarkable trajectory marked by significant accomplishments.

Its recognition as India’s official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 95th Academy Awards is a testament to its exceptional storytelling.

Under the direction of Pan Nalin, ‘Chhello Show’ artfully weaves a narrative that intricately captures the essence of Gujarati culture while exploring themes of universal relevance.

Storyline: In a rustic Saurashtra village, young Samay (Bhavin Rabari), aged nine, befriends projectionist Fazal (Bhavesh Shrimali), gaining access to a dilapidated movie theatre’s projection booth. Enchanted by cinema, Samay dreams of becoming a filmmaker, oblivious to the challenges that lie ahead.

–IANS

janvi/sha

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Wrestler Antim Panghal hopes to translate U20 World Championship success at the Asian Games
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Wrestler Antim Panghal hopes to translate U20 World Championship success at the Asian Games

Technology

Parker Solar Probe makes sixth Venus flyby on way to Sun

News

Kangana reacts on 69th National Film Awards: 'Grateful for whatever Krishna give, didn't give me'

Sports

World Badminton Championship: men's pair Satwik-Chirag advances to quarters; Treesa-Gayatri ousted in women's doubles

Health & Lifestyle

Covid new variants BA.2.86, EG. 5.1 does not pose any danger to Indians: Experts

News

69th National Awards: ‘Rocketry’ wins Best Film; ‘RRR’, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ shine in technical awards

News

National Film Awards: ‘Kadaisi Vivasayi’ wins Best Tamil Film

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Former champions East Bengal and Gokulam go head to head in quarterfinal

News

'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' wins Best Feature Film at 69th National Film Awards

Technology

Indian gaming industry should develop games based on our culture: Ministry

Sports

Essex sign fast-bowler Umesh Yadav for final three games of County Championship season

News

69th National Film Awards: Pankaj Tripathi dedicates Best Supporting Actor award to his late father

Sports

Hasnain, Dahani, Qadir named in Pakistan Shaheens' squad for Asian Games men’s T20 cricket event

Technology

Google Doodle celebrates Chandrayaan-3's success

News

69th National Film Awards: ‘The Kashmir Files’ wins Best Feature Film on National Integration

Technology

Users can now see speaker notes while co-presenting Google Slides in Meet

News

69th National Film Awards: 'RRR', 'Gangubai Kathiyawadi' sweep technical awards

Sports

Despite WC heart break, Praggnanandhaa keeps India’s world title hopes alive

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US