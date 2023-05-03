scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

7 months of trial and error went behind the 70s look for 'IB 71'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 3 (IANS) National Award-winning filmmaker Sankalp Reddy shared that it was a seven-month phase of trial and error to nail the 1970s look for the upcoming spy thriller ‘IB 71’ starring Vidyut Jammwal.

Set in 1971, the spy thriller based on real-life incidents. The film talks about how the Indian Intelligence Bureau in a secret mission, outwitted the entire enemy establishment and gave the armed forces the required advantages to win the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Describing his process of nailing the 70s look, Reddy said: “It was a sincere coordination between the production designer, art department, costume designer, and DOP. It was a 7-month phase of trial and error method.”

“We procured news articles from libraries in Delhi and Mumbai to flesh out the story. The right look for elements in a film like this is a gamble. You experiment extensively before finding something that fits just right. The colour palette was another area we spent a lot of time on.”

‘IB 71’ is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Film and Reliance Entertainment. The Action Hero Films production stars Vidyut Jammwal, Anupam Kher and Vishal Jethwa in pivotal roles and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Action Hero Films and Reliance Entertainment.

Produced by Vidyut Jammwal and Abbas Sayyed, co-produced by Aditya Shastri, Aditya Chowksey and Shiv Chanana. The film is directed by national award winner Sankalp Reddy with the story by Aditya Shastri and the screenplay by Storyhouse Films LLP. The film is slated for a theatrical release on May 12.

–IANS

dc/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Anil Kapoor reveals how his iconic 'jhakaas' came into life
This May Also Interest You
News

Anil Kapoor reveals how his iconic 'jhakaas' came into life

News

Vijay Varma says he's a 'spaceship', calls Zoya, Reema 'mothership'

Technology

Microsoft introduces Xbox Game Pass' new Friend Referral programme

Technology

Paytm Travel Carnival offers exciting discounts on flights, buses, trains

Sports

Roma eye move for Brazilian forward Leonardo

Technology

Disbursed over Rs 31 cr in claims to delivery partners in FY22-23: Swiggy

Sports

IPL 2023: 'Experience can't be bought in the market'; Kaif, Irfan hail Ishant for his heroics with ball

News

Anushka has a hilarious response to Doja Cat answering in 'meows' at Met Gala

News

'Dahaad' trailer launch: Ex-Maha top cop talks about women in khaki

News

Anjum Fakih seeks blessings at Mahim Dargah before 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'

Technology

India emerging as favourable destination for clinical trials: Report

News

Aishwarya Sakhuja to reunite Ravie Dubey after a decade in 'Junooniyatt'

Fashion & Lifestyle

Doja Cat blasted after vaping at Met Gala 2023 despite ban on smoking

Sports

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians never had an iota of doubt over Surykumar's skill and talent, says Md Kaif

Health & Lifestyle

AMU faculty makes breakthrough in cancer prevention

Health & Lifestyle

Baidu's new AI tool can boost Covid mRNA vax antibody response by 128x

Sports

Los Angeles FC reach CONCACAF Champions League final

Technology

Bitcoin trading volume tanked nearly $700 bn in April

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US