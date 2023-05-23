9 years of 'Heropanti': Tiger Shroff is filled with gratitude

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Bollywood star Tiger Shroff, who made his debut with the 2014 romantic action film ‘Heropanti’, is celebrating the 9th anniversary of the film. The actor walked down the memory lane to thank the audience and the team for accepting him and showering immense love.

As the film clocked nine years of its release on Tuesday, Tiger took to his social media and shared the poster of the film in which he can be seen lying on the bike with his hat on and unbeatable swag of ‘Bablu’, his character name in the film.

He wrote in the caption, “Blessed to have been accepted by all of you 9 years ago. I hope i can continue to entertain you all through his genre for as long as possible. Forever grateful to my mentor #sajidnadiadwala and my amazing director and my most beautiful costar @wardakhannadiadwala @sabbir24x7 @kritisanon (sic).”

Meanwhile on the work front, Tiger is currently shooting for his upcoming action thriller ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ along with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. He also has films like ‘Ganapath’ in the pipeline.

