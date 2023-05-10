scorecardresearch
A.R. Rahman shares old video of unimpressed Sting listening to his song, says 'I've been there'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman said he has “been there” as he on Wednesday shared an old video of musician Sting getting uncomfortable while listening to Jose Feliciano’s version of ‘Every Breath You Take’ at 2017 while attending the Polar Music Prize in 2017.

In the throwback clip, Sting was seen being a witness to his own iconic number ‘Every Breath You Take’, sung by Puerto Rican-born guitarist, but he seemed unimpressed.

On captioning the video, Rahman tweeted, “I’ve been there.”

Rahman, too, has been a witness to unimpressive remakes of his songs such as ‘Humma Humma’ by Badshah, ‘Urvasi Urvasi’ and ‘Masakali 2.0’.

He is a winner of six National Film Awards, two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award and a Golden Globe Award.

In 2010, the Indian government conferred him with the Padma Bhushan, the nation’s third-highest civilian award.

