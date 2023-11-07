scorecardresearch
Aamir Khan poses with OG 'Ghajini' star Suriya as they attend Kamal Haasan's b'day party

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who was last seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, is in Chennai to attend the birthday celebrations of actor Kamal Haasan.

The ‘3 Idiots’ actor flew down to Chennai for the treatment of his mother. While in Chennai, he attended the birthday celebrations.

Kamal, who is a cinematic force to be reckoned with, is celebrating his 69th birthday on Tuesday.

At the party, which was held at a Chennai hotel, Aamir met Tamil actor Suriya, the latter essayed the role of Sanjay Ramaswamy in the 2005 Tamil film ‘Ghajini’, a role that was later reprised by Aamir as Sanjay Singhania in the 2008 film ‘Ghajini’.

Aamir posed with Suriya during the bash and their picture is being widely shared on social media.

While Suriya donned a white outfit and brown sunglasses, Aamir wore a maroon kurta with glasses.

Sharing a picture of the actors smiling and posing together with a guest at the bash, a person wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Two Ghajinis in one frame at Kamal Haasan’s birthday party.”

As per media reports, Aamir, who is by his mother’s side in Chennai, is staying at a hotel close to the medical centre, where Zeenat is undergoing treatment.

–IANS

aa/prw

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
