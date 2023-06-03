scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Aamir Raza Husain, creator of stage spectacles, passes away aged 66

By Agency News Desk

<br>On Saturday, June 3, Husain, 66, passed on, leaving behind a legacy of memorable stage productions.

He is survived by his wife and creative partner, Viraat Talwar, whom he met when she was a student of Lady Shri Ram College and had come to audition for a play (‘Dangerous Liaison’), and their two sons.

If ‘The Fifty Day War’ narrated the Kargil story on a scale that had not been attempted by anyone with an original Indian script on an Indian stage (Alyque Padamsee did something similar with Andrew Lloyd Weber’s ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’, but then, it was not an original production), ‘The Legend of Ram’, which was staged on a smaller scale in 1994, became the gold standard for theatrical spectacles when it was relaunched in 2004.

The production of ‘The Legend of Ram’ involved 19 outdoor sets spread over three acres and a cast of 35 actors playing different characters drawn from the epic, and a 100-member technical crew. The last show was staged in front of the then President, A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, on May 1, 2004.

Husain was born into an aristocratic Awadhi family on January 6, 1957. His parents were divorced — his father, whom be barely saw was an engineer with Bechtel and set up the water works of Mecca-Medina — so he was brought up by his mother and her family — in the days of the British Raj they presided over a little principality named Pirpur.

He went to Mayo College, Ajmer, and after he completed his schooling, he read History at St Stephen’s College, where he acted in several college plays under the direction of such legends as Joy Michael, Barry John and Marcus Murch. It was an early start to a career devoted to English theatre and his company, Stagedoor Productions, which became known to lift ordinary theatre to the realm of the spectacular since 1974.

Husain did appear in two films — in ‘Kim’ (1984), based on Rudyard Kipling’s novel, with Peter O’Toole playing the lead, and Shashanka Ghosh’s romantic comedy drama, ‘Khubsoorat’ (2014), starring Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan — but he was wedded to theatre.

Over the years he produced several plays staged at outdoor locations — ‘Sare Jahan Se Achcha’, ‘1947 Live’ and ‘Satyamev Jayate’, which was staged along the backdrop of the 14th-century Hauz Khas monument, in Delhi in 1999.

Previously in 1998, Husain and his troupe, in collaboration with Delhi Tourism, organised the Chaudvin ka Chand festival on a 2-km stretch between the Red Fort and Fatehpuri Mosque in Chandni Chowk in the neighbourhood now celebrated as Dilli-6.

With 91 productions and more than 1,100 performances behind him, and a Padma Shri awarded to him in 2001, Hussain spent his last years developing the Qila next to the Select CityWalk mall in South Delhi’s historic Saket neighbourhood.

Like all things bearing the Husain stamp, the Qila has emerged as a co-working space where corporates and creative souls work under one roof to incubate business ideas or the next big theatre production.

Unfortunately for Husain, as he lamented in a recent interview, theatre remains a hobby, or at best a second profession in India, but fortunately, thanks to the efforts of pioneers like him, it is by no means wallowing in poverty. Far from that being the case, it has become the nursery of the best and brightest in cinema.

–IANS<br>srb/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Forwards Halicharan Narzary, Rohit Danu to leave Hyderabad FC
Next article
Debutant Josh Tongue stars in England's 10-wicket win over Ireland in one-off Test
This May Also Interest You
Sports

FIH Pro League: India squandered lead twice, beat Great Britain in shoot-out

Sports

Debutant Josh Tongue stars in England's 10-wicket win over Ireland in one-off Test

Sports

Forwards Halicharan Narzary, Rohit Danu to leave Hyderabad FC

Sports

WTC final should be at least a three-game series, feels David Warner

Sports

Athletics: 'There's still more to come', says Kipyegon after setting women's 1500m world record

Sports

Nadal out for at least five months after hip operation (ld)

Sports

French Open: Ruud beats Zhizhen to seal his spot in fourth round

Sports

Indian Open of Surfing: Teenagers Kishore Kumar, Kamali Moorthy win double on first day

Sports

KIUG 2022: Panjab University regain crown as Guru Nanak Dev University fall short on final day

Sports

Junior Shooting World Cup: Sainyam gives India a golden start in Germany

Sports

Rahul Bheke extends Mumbai City FC stay by one year

Sports

Thailand Open 2023: India's challenge ends after Lakshya Sen bows out in semis

Sports

French Open: Varillas reaches last 16 with win over Hurkacz, makes history for Peru

Health & Lifestyle

From Bhiwani's bylanes to London's Nehru Centre, a journey with strokes

News

CarryMinati announces charity stream for Odisha train accident

Sports

National Motorcycle Racing: Rajiv Sethu makes winning debut in new category; Mathana Kumar shines

News

Goa Environmental Film Festival kicks off with 'The Elephant Whisperers'

Sports

Josh Tongue retained as England name unchanged 16-player squad for first two Ashes Tests

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US