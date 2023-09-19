scorecardresearch
Aashika Bhatia opens up on working more in Bollywood

Aashika Bhatia recently opened up about her plans to do more work in Bollywood.

By Agency News Desk
Actress Aashika Bhatia, who made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s 2015 box-office hit ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’, recently opened up about her plans to do more work in Bollywood. Speaking about the same, Aashika shares about how the character offered to her matters: “I focus on portraying my talent. I will do films where I get to play a strong character. I would love to play a character based on my personality.”

Answering if she feels the pressure after being part of a blockbuster like ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’, the actress confidently replies: “I don’t think that working on a film like Prem Ratan Dhan Payo has added a pressure on me to do better things. But it has surely motivated me to do more such projects and I think that’s nice.”

Aashika also revealed about her openness to working in web-series which appear to be the order of the day: “I like to watch crime thriller series and horror series as well. I would like to play a strong character where I can show my acting skills.”

Agency News Desk
