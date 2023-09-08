scorecardresearch
Aayush Sharma says shooting in Azerbaijan for 'Ruslaan' gave more depth to story

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Actor Aayush Sharma, who will be soon seen in the upcoming film ‘Ruslaan’, has shared that the film’s Azerbaijan schedule has helped the team to add versatility to action sequences in the film.

The film, directed by Katyayan Shivpuri, embarked on an extensive two-month shooting schedule in Azerbaijan, immersing themselves in its captivating landscapes and culture. Recently, the team returned for a final seven-day stint, bringing the journey to a close.

Talking about the shoot, the actor said, “The film’s shoot in Azerbaijan helped us add some versatility to action sequences of the film. The country has a unique range to offer. We shot in Quba, which is four hours away from Baku. The village is interesting because it’s known as the spy village. The locals are relatively conservative and don’t visit the mainland a lot.”

It was a conscious effort to take a visual detour from the overexposed locales of Hindi movies.

The actor further mentioned, “Audiences today deserve to have something different. Locations add value to the project. We wanted to add a fresh visual palette. Showing scale and grandeur in a different fashion is key.”

Aayush made his Bollywood debut with the lead role in the 2018 release ‘Loveyatri’ opposite debutante Warina Hussain. He received praise for his work in the 2021 release ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ in which he portrayed the role of a gangster alongside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan who essayed the role of a cop. The film is a Hindi remake of the hit Marathi film ‘Mulshi Pattern’.

