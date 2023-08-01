scorecardresearch
Abhimanyu Singh to feature in Pawan Kalyan's upcoming movie 'OG'

Abhimanyu Singh will next be seen in superstar Pawan Kalyan's upcoming movie 'OG'. 

By Agency News Desk
Abhimanyu Singh to feature in Pawan Kalyan's upcoming movie 'OG'
Abhimanyu Singh to feature in Pawan Kalyan's upcoming movie 'OG'

Actor Abhimanyu Singh, who is seen in films such as ‘Sooryavanshi’, ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’, ‘Selfiee’ and ‘Mom’ among many other, will next be seen in superstar Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming movie ‘OG’. 

This is the second time both the talented actors are collaborating together for a film. The last time when they worked together was ‘Gabbar Singh’ that was released way back in 2012.

In this movie, he plays the role of a cop who has gray shades. He has worked with leading South superstars like Rajinikanth, Pawan Kalyan, and Vijay.

Regarding the same, Abhimanyu said:”I am really excited to collaborate with Pawan Kalyan once again after so many years. I am looking forward to a great association for this one and hopefully, many more to come in future as well.”

Pawan’s new Telugu film ‘OG’ marks his maiden collaboration with director Sujeeth. Touted as a high-octane action-thriller, the film went on the floors in February.

Pawan was last seen in Saagar K Chandra’s directorial ‘Bheemla Nayak’.

The film also stars Rana Daggubati. The film follows two men — a police SI and a suspended army havildar — who lock horns over an incident and their egos take them on a wild trip.

It is the official remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

Abhimanyu made his debut with ‘Aks’ (2001), directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. He got his first break with the role of Rananjay Singh in ‘Gulaal’, directed by Anurag Kashyap. He won praises for his role of Bukka Reddy in ‘Rakta Charitra’.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
