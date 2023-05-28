scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Abhishek at IIFA: 'Any actor would be greedy to work with Amitabh Bachchan'

By Agency News Desk

Abu Dhabi, May 28 (IANS) Abhishek Bachchan, who was last seen making a cameo appearance in Ajay Devgn’s ‘Bholaa’, believes every actor in the Industry is always looking for an opportunity to work with his superstar father, Amitabh Bachchan.

The actor, whose on-screen chemistry with his dad is loved by fans all over the world, has not been seen with the Big B for a long time. When asked about it, Abhishek said: “I would love to work with Amitabh Bachchan. Any actor would be greedy to get an opportunity to work with him. He is my favourite. Not just as his son, but as his fan also I would love to work with him again. But the film and the script have to be right for us to come together.”

Abhishek and Aishwarya’s fans are also eagerly waiting to see them sizzle on the big screen together. Talking about working with her again, the actor said, “She is my favourite co-star. I would love to work together with her, but yes, the script has to be right.”

The actor of course will soon be seen in the film ‘Ghoomer’, directed by R. Balki. Featuring Abhishek and state cricketer-turned-actress Saiyami Kher in lead roles, ‘Ghoomer’ is a story of a coach and his prodigy. Abhishek will be seen playing Saiyami’s coach in the film.

–IANS

srb/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
FIH Pro League: India slip to second spot after loss to Great Britain
This May Also Interest You
Sports

FIH Pro League: India slip to second spot after loss to Great Britain

News

Age no bar for Snehal Rai, who's been married to politician 21 years older

News

Kriti Sanon at IIFA: All generations, kids especially, must watch 'Adipurush'

News

Rajkummar Rao at IIFA: 'I have three projects for release coming up this year'

Sports

French Open: Chase for title at Roland Garros involves a four-way battle for No.1 rankings (preview)

Sports

Sub-Jr Men's Hockey Nationals: Uttar Pradesh to meet Odisha in final

Sports

Intercontinental Cup: Goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh called up for India seniors camp

News

Kamal Haasan at IIFA: I saw OTT revolution coming long before anyone else

Health & Lifestyle

Goan writer Damodar Mauzo conferred with Jnanpith Award

Sports

IPL 2023 Final: In battle between Mentor Dhoni and protege Hardik, CSK face Gujarat Titans (preview)

News

Parineeti, Raghav Chaddha may tie the knot in Rajasthan

Sports

ITTF World C'ships: China's Fan/Wang claim men's doubles title in Durban

Sports

KIUG 2022: Sravya Shivani aims to make tennis more accessible to new players

Sports

World class infra leaves participants of sub-junior hockey nationals impressed

Sports

KIUG 2022: Aneesh Gowda, Siva Sridhar, in fight for pool supremacy with 3-gold each (round-up)

Sports

Wrestlers' protest: Delhi Police file status report before court, record victims' statements

Sports

F2 Championship: Jehan Daruvala clinches second place in Monaco, repeats last year's finish in Sprint

Technology

Twitter leaves EU code of practice against disinformation, regulators warn

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US