Abhishek Banerjee: I've never stayed in joint family

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) Actor Abhishek Banerjee, who plays ‘Bhuvan’ in the investigative thriller series ‘Aakhri Sach’, revealed how he has never lived in a joint family before.

The actor will play ‘Bhuvan’, a man who has lived his entire life surrounded by a big family.

Talking about the same, Abhishek said: “I’ve never stayed in a joint family, and this show made me realise the pleasure and complications of having one. I’ve always admired people who maintain a joint family household.”

“In India, it’s definitely more popular to have one than in the West. It shows that we are still rooted to our family values, that we still can adjust to each other’s needs and sometimes agree to disagree with another member. ‘Aakhri Sach’ has taught me to take care of my family because the spiral down begins from the family. So, it’s very important to uphold its identity,” he shared.

One night, one family, multiple deaths, an investigating officer and various theories, ‘Aakhri Sach’ is inspired by true events.

Set against the backdrop of simmering tension, the series will delve into the lives of each character as Tamannaah Bhatia, playing the role of Anya, the lead investigative officer embarks on a mission to unravel the mystery of the deaths.

‘Aakhri Sach’ takes you on an emotional journey with a talented ensemble of Tamannaah, Abhishek, Shivin Narang, Danish Iqbal, Nishu Dikshit, Kriti Vij and Sanjeev Chopra.

Earlier, Abhishek had shared the inner struggles of portraying a complex character like ‘Bhuan’.

“I tried to think like him. It was very difficult to rationalise his thoughts in my mind, but I had to do it. It’s scary when I think about how easily an actor justifies even the crimes of their character in their head. But that’s the job,” he shared.

Produced by Nirvikar Films, directed by Robbie Grewal, and written by Saurav Dey, ‘Aakhri Sach’ will stream from August 25, on Disney+ Hotstar.

Agency News Desk
