Abhishek Banerjee on playing Bhuvan in 'Aakhri Sach': 'It was a little disturbing'

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) Actor Abhishek Banerjee, who has won hearts with his portrayal of Hathoda Tyagi in ‘Paatal Lok’, will now be seen as ‘Bhuvan’ in an upcoming investigative thriller ‘Aakhri Sach’.

One night, one family, multiple deaths, an investigating officer and various theories, ‘Aakhri Sach’ is inspired by true events. Set against the backdrop of simmering tension, the series will delve into the lives of each character as Tamannaah Bhatia, playing the role of Anya, the lead investigative officer embarks on a mission to unravel the mystery of the deaths.

Sharing the inner struggles of portraying a complex character, Abhishek said: “I tried to think like him. It was very difficult to rationalise his thoughts in my mind, but I had to do it. It’s scary when I think about how easily an actor justifies even the crimes of their character in their head. But that’s the job.”

“Towards the climax, there are a couple of scenes, especially when everyone was hanging, it was a scary sight even after knowing that we are shooting, I was teleported to reality where it might have happened, and to experience that, was a little disturbing,” he added.

‘Aakhri Sach’ takes you on an emotional journey with a talented ensemble of Tamannaah, Abhishek Banerjee, Shivin Narang, Danish Iqbal, Nishu Dikshit, Kriti Vij and Sanjeev Chopra.

Produced by Nirvikar Films, directed by Robbie Grewal, and written by Saurav Dey, ‘Aakhri Sach’ will stream from August 25, on Disney+ Hotstar.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek will be seen as Shahrukh in the Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday starrer ‘Dream Girl 2’. He was last seen in the Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer ‘Bhediya’, which was a comedy horror film directed by Amar Kaushik.

