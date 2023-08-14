scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Abhishek Banerjee on playing Bhuvan in 'Aakhri Sach': 'It was a little disturbing'

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) Actor Abhishek Banerjee, who has won hearts with his portrayal of Hathoda Tyagi in ‘Paatal Lok’, will now be seen as ‘Bhuvan’ in an upcoming investigative thriller ‘Aakhri Sach’.

One night, one family, multiple deaths, an investigating officer and various theories, ‘Aakhri Sach’ is inspired by true events. Set against the backdrop of simmering tension, the series will delve into the lives of each character as Tamannaah Bhatia, playing the role of Anya, the lead investigative officer embarks on a mission to unravel the mystery of the deaths.

Sharing the inner struggles of portraying a complex character, Abhishek said: “I tried to think like him. It was very difficult to rationalise his thoughts in my mind, but I had to do it. It’s scary when I think about how easily an actor justifies even the crimes of their character in their head. But that’s the job.”

“Towards the climax, there are a couple of scenes, especially when everyone was hanging, it was a scary sight even after knowing that we are shooting, I was teleported to reality where it might have happened, and to experience that, was a little disturbing,” he added.

‘Aakhri Sach’ takes you on an emotional journey with a talented ensemble of Tamannaah, Abhishek Banerjee, Shivin Narang, Danish Iqbal, Nishu Dikshit, Kriti Vij and Sanjeev Chopra.

Produced by Nirvikar Films, directed by Robbie Grewal, and written by Saurav Dey, ‘Aakhri Sach’ will stream from August 25, on Disney+ Hotstar.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek will be seen as Shahrukh in the Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday starrer ‘Dream Girl 2’. He was last seen in the Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer ‘Bhediya’, which was a comedy horror film directed by Amar Kaushik.

–IANS

sp/kvd

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
120 private nephrologists stage 3-day strike against 17% dip in dialysis rates
Next article
Foxconn to establish industrial parks, optimise business in India: Chairman
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Foxconn to establish industrial parks, optimise business in India: Chairman

Health & Lifestyle

120 private nephrologists stage 3-day strike against 17% dip in dialysis rates

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Alia Bhatt to attend grand finale, cheer for sister Pooja

News

Disha Patani debuts as director for music video of 'Kyun Karu Fikar'

News

Rajveer Singh on I-Day: 'My father is my biggest hero, a warrior I admire'

Technology

SK Telecom to invest $100 mn in US AI firm Anthropic

News

‘Chaleya’ from Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Jawan’ out now

Technology

Artificially dimming the Sun may not help prevent Antarctic ice melt: Study

News

Kashmira on 'The Freelancer': 'I couldn't sleep, used to be in a state of fear'

Technology

Motorola launches 'moto e13' with 8GB RAM & 128GB storage

News

Kangana Ranaut gets trolled for her Bharatanatyam dance in ‘Chandramukhi 2’ song

Technology

Why 80% of bosses regret earlier return-to-office plans

Sports

Chelsea agree British record $146m fee for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo: Reports

Sports

Desert Vipers sign Shaheen Shah Afridi for ILT20 Season 2

News

Box-offices jingle all the way: 4 films unleash century's record weekend collection

News

Deepika Padukone’s comment on Shah Rukh Khan’s movie Jawan; Her comment leaves fan curious

Technology

Expleo to hire 5K tech professionals by 2025

Technology

Chandrayaan-3 getting closer to moon for landing, ISRO gears up for Sun

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US