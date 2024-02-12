HomeBollywoodNews

Abrar Qazi walks down memory lane ahead of Valentine’s Day

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) As Valentine’s Day (February 14) approaches, actor Abrar Qazi has shared nostalgic memories from his college days, recalling how he used to help his close friends find the right gift for their partners, while relishing the company of his single companions.

The actor is currently seen essaying the role of Rajvansh in ‘Kumkum Bhagya’.

“For me, Valentine’s Day has always been a day to celebrate love, be it with your family, friends or anyone special, closer to your heart. During my college years, I used to help my close friends find the right gift for their respective girlfriends and boyfriends, while enjoying the day just chilling with my other single friends,” said Abrar.

The actor, who is known for his work in ‘The Family Man’, added: “I want to tell everyone that we should cherish and celebrate love every day, and not just on one particular day of the year.”

‘Kumkum Bhagya’, which airs on Zee TV, also stars Mugdha Chaphekar, Krishna Kaul and Rachi Sharma.

–IANS

sp/arm

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
