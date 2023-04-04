scorecardresearch
Actress Neha Sharma buys Mercedes car worth whopping Rs 1 crore

By News Bureau

Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) Bollywood actress Neha Sharma has gifted herself a luxurious Mercedes Benz GLE which costs a whopping Rs 1 crore.

Neha took to Twitter, where she shared a glimpse of her new black luxurious car. In the video, the actress is seen breaking a coconut for good luck with her sister Aisha Sharma.

“May we keep working hard and may God always be kind to us and may we be forever grateful …#gratitude @aishasharma25,” she wrote as the caption.

The 35-year-old actress made her acting debut with the Telugu film ‘Chirutha’ in 2007 and her Hindi film debut with ‘Crook’ starring Emraan Hashmi in 2010. She was highly appreciated for ‘Kyaa Super Kool Hai Hum’.

She was also seen in ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana 2’, ‘Solo’ and ‘Tanhaji’.

Digitally, she was seen in the series ‘Illegal’ in 2020 and has also been part of the short film ‘Kriti’, where she played the titular role.

She will next be seen in Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’.

–IANS

dc/svn/

