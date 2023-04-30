scorecardresearch
Adah on 'The Kerala Story': Film's about girls getting drugged, raped, and human trafficking

Adah Sharma, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film 'The Kerala Story', has said that the movie is about life and death.

By Agency News Desk
Adah Sharma in The Kerala Story poster _ pic courtesy instagram

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Actress Adah Sharma, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘The Kerala Story’, has said that the movie is about life and death. She has also spoken about how this is not a propaganda film.

“I’m glad we can spread awareness with this film and people giving me so much love and support feels good always. As for performance, I’d credit the makers entirely . The director, the writer, the cinematographer,” said the actress.

In ‘The Kerala Story’, actress Adah Sharma is playing the role of Fathima Ba, a Hindu Malayali nurse, who is among the 32,000 women who went missing from Kerala and were then recruited to the ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) after being forced to convert to Islam.

Directed by Sudipto Sen, the film tells the story of four women and how from being regular college students in Kerala, they became part of a terror organisations.

The film has courted controversy for portraying itself as a real story and for making false claims that thousands of women from Kerala are being converted to Islam and recruited into ISIS, it faces allegations of promoting the Sangh Parivar’s agenda.

About the controversy that surrounds the film Adah Says: Our film is about girls getting drugged, brainwashed, raped, human trafficking, forcefully impregnated and then raped again by multiple people sometimes, the child they deliver been taken away and them being made suicide bombers.”

“It’s about life and death! for the few who are saying its propaganda, I guess once they watch the film with all the facts they will say otherwise.”

–IANS

dc/uk/

