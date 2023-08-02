scorecardresearch
Adah Sharma hospitalised due to food allergy

Actress Adah Sharma has been rushed to the hospital due to food allergy and severe diarrhea.

By Agency News Desk
She’s currently under observation.

The actress on Tuesday was rushed to the hospital in emergency right before the promotions of her upcoming show ‘Commando’ and has been diagnosed with severe diarrhea and food allergy, said a statement.

A source close to the artiste told IANS: “She came down with a severe burst of stress hives and diarrhea today morning. Currently, she is under observation.”

Adah has been seen promoting ‘Commando’ where she reprises the role of Bhavana Reddy. She will be the connecting factor between the film and the series.

The new action-thriller series titled ‘Commando’ is on the horizon, and it stars debutante Prem in the lead role alongside actress Adah.

It also reunites Adah, Amit Sial, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Mukesh Chhabra in pivotal roles.

The series reunites Adah and Vipul Amrutlal Shah after their last successful venture of ‘The Kerala Story’. Vipul has helmed the series.

It also stars Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Shreya Singh Chaudhry, Amit Sial, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Mukesh Chhabra and Ishteyak Khan.

The ‘Commando’ franchise started in 2013 with ‘Commando: A One Man Army’ which starred Vidyut Jammwal in the titular role. Over the years, the franchise has become a favourite of the enthusiasts of the action genre.

The series has been produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd. It will soon drop on Disney+ Hotstar.

Agency News Desk
Entertainment Today

