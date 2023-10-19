scorecardresearch
Adah Sharma reunites with ‘The Kerala Story’ makers; begins shoot for ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’

Vipul Amrutlal Shah, director Sudipto Sen, and actress Adah Sharma are now gearing up for their next project titled 'Bastar: The Naxal Story’.

The makers of ‘The Kerala Story’ producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, director Sudipto Sen, and actress Adah Sharma are now gearing up for their next project titled ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’. The trio commenced the shoot with a Muhurat puja, followed by a first-day shoot at the location.

Vipul, Aashin A Shah from Sunshine Pictures, Sudipto and Adah Sharma were present at the puja.

Just after the puja, Adah gave her first shot at the location.

The actress delivered her first dialogue for the film, and she was seen donning military pants, a black commando t-shirt, and a commando-like bandhana. This has indeed piqued the excitement to watch the film.

In June, the makers had made an official announcement of the movie, and wrote on social media: “Hidden truth that will take the nation by a storm.. Bastar”.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and co-produced by Aashin A Shah, ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ is directed by Sudipto Sen and is made under the banner of Sunshine Pictures, in association with Last monk media.

It will be released on April 5, 2024.

Meanwhile, Adah has gained wide acclaim for her performance as Shalini Unnikrishnan and Fatima Ba in the movie ‘The Kerala Story’.

The plot follows a group of women from Kerala, who are coerced into converting to Islam and joining the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

