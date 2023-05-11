scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Adah Sharma joins Shreyas Talpade in upcoming thriller 'The Game of Girgit'

Adah Sharma will be seen sharing screen space with actor Shreyas Talpade in the upcoming thriller titled 'The Game of Girgit'

By Editorial Desk
Adah Sharma joins Shreyas Talpade in upcoming thriller 'The Game of Girgit'

Riding high on the success of ‘The Kerala Story,’ Adah Sharma is all set to announce her next big project, ‘The Game of Girgit’ produced by Gandhar Films and Studio Pvt Ltd. Starring Shreyas Talpade in the lead role along with Adah Sharma, the film is loosely based on the infamous ‘Blue Whale Game’ that became extremely popular amongst the youngsters in recent times.

The youth across the globe was incessantly hooked to the game and it became a major point of discussion as it led to various hazardous events and deaths that took place due to the ‘The Blue Whale’ challenge that was associated with the game.

Speaking about her role, Adah Sharma says, “I play a cop in Bhopal in The game of Girgit. The film is based on an app called the blue whale app. The game on the app is a series of tasks which finally leads to self harm or harming someone else once one has taken the assignment there is no way out. I’m solving the case. I’ve played a cop before in Commando. Bhavana Reddy got very popular. Gayatri Bhargav is a very different cop. It’s fun to play a cop but differently this time.”

Speaking about the film, protagonist Shreyas Talpade said, “The plot of the film is extremely interesting and that intrigued me to be associated with the film. The Game of Girgit is being directed by Vishal Pandya and I’m really looking forward to this journey, the thriller also has a powerful message that we strongly feel should reach the audiences, especially the kids and the youngsters of the nation.”

Helmed by Vishal Pandya, the film will star Adah Sharma in an extremely unconventional role wherein she’ll be headlining the role of a police officer in the film. After ‘The Kerala Story’, Adah Sharma will be seen in ‘The Game of Girgit’, which also holds a strong narrative and is inspired by true events.

Talking about the same, Vishal says, “The Game of Girgit is a story of today’s generation where the young kids have adopted friendship apps on mobile as their friends with whom they share all their private life without knowing what problem they are getting into. Shreyas Talpade plays a app developer who takes advantage of this vulnerable kids & Adah who is a cop, investigates the cases of kids committing suicide & how her own closed one becomes a victim. Now the challenge to catch Girgit is not professional, now it gets personal.”

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Mumbai Knight FC face an uphill task against Gokulam Kerala FC in their final group match
Next article
TechInvention, Eubiologics launch oral cholera vaccine in India
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

TechInvention, Eubiologics launch oral cholera vaccine in India

Sports

Mumbai Knight FC face an uphill task against Gokulam Kerala FC in their final group match

News

Priyanka Chopra opens up about working with Nick Jonas

Sports

2023 Asia Road Racing C'ship: Honda Racing India riders head to Malaysia for Round 2

News

Tejasswi Prakash looks stunning in a white dress and orange blazer

Technology

Indian firms must address AI skill crunch in ChatGPT era: Experts

Technology

Nokia launches new affordable smartphone 'C22' in India

Sports

IPL 2023: India call-up not far away for Rinku Singh, says Harbhajan ahead of KKR v RR clash

News

Manushi Chhillar is all set to make her debut at Cannes Film Festival

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in a hot red thigh-slit dress “Fans Sing ‘Haye Haye Mirchi’

News

Kangana Ranaut on ‘Rascals’, ‘Double Dhamaal’: Never made any wrong decisions ever

Sports

West Indies men to take on UAE in 3 ODIs to prepare for World Cup Qualifier

News

Karan Johar and Guneet Monga announce strategic content partnership

News

Hansal Mehta's series 'Scoop' inspired by Jigna Vora's book to release on June 2

Sports

Wrestlers' sexual harassment case: Minor records statement before magistrate

Sports

Atanu Das, Mehuli Ghosh back in TOPS; young shooter Tilottama in TOPS Development Group

Technology

Google opens Bard AI to over 180 countries, including India

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shiv Thakare, first guest at Abdu Rozik’s burger restaurant ‘Burgirr’

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US