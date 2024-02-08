Adarsh Gourav: Starting work on project envisioned by legend like Ridley Scott is very exciting

Acclaimed actor Adarsh Gourav is in Thailand, has commenced shooting for the highly anticipated TV series ‘Aliens’. He feels excited to work on a project envisioned and backed by filmmaker Ridley Scott.

Adarsh Gourav was seen indulging in the vibrant local cuisine and forging bonds with his fellow actors from the hit franchise.

Adarsh told IANS: “Starting work on a project envisioned and backed by the legend like Ridley Scott is very exciting. There’s a palpable energy amongst the team here and we are all looking forward to getting back together after a brief schedule we had in 2023.”

“Going to be here for a few months to work and complete the show. Aliens is a beloved franchise and can’t wait to bring this prequel to the world.”

Joining Adarsh Gourav in this exhilarating journey are co-stars Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, and Essie Davis, who collectively promise to deliver a captivating viewing experience.

‘Aliens’ is poised to redefine the sci-fi genre and offer viewers an immersive and unforgettable cinematic experience.

Adarsh added: “I am thrilled to be part of ‘Aliens’ and embark on this exciting journey with such a talented cast and crew. The opportunity to work alongside renowned creators like Noah Hawley and Ridley Scott is truly humbling, and I look forward to bringing this gripping narrative to life.

“I’m excited to shoot for the project after a brief schedule we had last year. There’s a great energy amongst the team and the cast and we can’t wait to put all the energy into making the series as iconic as the franchise is.”