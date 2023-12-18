Monday, December 18, 2023
Advertisement
BollywoodNews

Adarsh Gourav: Zoya Akhtar is a dynamic director with an impeccable eye for talent

Adarsh Gourav has expressed gratitude to filmmakers like Zoya Akhtar who place trust in self-made talents.

By Agency News Desk
Zoya Akhtar is a dynamic director with an impeccable eye for talent
Adarsh Gourav_pic courtesy news agency

Actor Adarsh Gourav has expressed gratitude to filmmakers like Zoya Akhtar who place trust in self-made talents.

Adarsh, who will be seen in Zoya’s ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, expressed: “I am incredibly grateful to producers and filmmakers like Zoya Akhtar, who believe in actors like me who have carved their own paths. Zoya is a dynamic director with an impeccable eye for talent, and I feel privileged to be a part of her much-awaited project, ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’.”

Advertisement

The actor said he finds himself lucky to be working and collaborating with such great minds and the fact that these makers recognised his work and have given me roles in the film.

Zoya, known for her exceptional storytelling and knack for bringing out the best in actors, has consistently provided opportunities to talented individuals.

- Advertisement -

“Working with Zoya has been a fulfilling experience, and I am eager to share our collaboration with the audience. ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ is a project close to our hearts” added Adarsh.

Advertisement
Previous article
Avinash’s greatest quality in ‘The Freelancer’ is his ability to read minds of people: Mohit Raina
Next article
‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ actress Komal Sachdeva talks about meeting Rajkumar Hirani for ‘Dunki’
Advertisement
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertisement

Developed & Maintained by Codestrela Technologies Pvt. Ltd.