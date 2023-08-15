scorecardresearch
Addinath Kothare learns Delhi diction for 'Bajao' character

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) Addinath Kothare revealed that for his character in ‘Bajao’, he got trained for Delhi accent. The actor said he even has a dialect coach.

Addinath made his Bollywood debut in the biographical sports film 83, portraying the role of former cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar. He was also seen in Criminal Justice.

Revealing about his character in the show, Addinath said: “Bajao’s teaser is out and the content is very different, unlike the content we have seen on the web recently. Hence, they are keeping it very minimalistic.

“Along with the madness, there is a comedy, a great dramatic story that holds through the series. My character is a Delhi-based rapper. And I am sure I will get some crazy responses, people won’t be able to recognise me in that character.”

Addinath also briefed about his preparations for the role he his going to portray in the show, said: “The character I played is completely out of my comfort zone. I had to prepare hard for this. It was not easy, I had to learn the Delhi accent, and also got trained for it. I have a dialect coach who is coaching me on this. I want to thank Tej Karan Singh Bajaj, he cast me for this show.”

He added: “I also had to learn the style and the vibe of rapping. I had a great team who guided me. The director duo Shiva Varma and Saptaraj Chakravarty both are amazing people to work with. We did a lot of workshops before the show.”

Addinath concluded by sharing his experience working with the rapper Raftaar as a co-star: “I had a great time working with Raftaar. He is very down-to-earth and simple though he is a rockstar. He is a very humble man to talk to. Raftaar came up with great tracks and the music is going to be the biggest hit of the show.”

Agency News Desk
