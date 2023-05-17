scorecardresearch
Adhyayan Suman: For the first time I am getting calls for my singing

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) After establishing himself as a rising actor, Adhyayan Suman has released his second single, ‘Wanna Be With You’, also starring Priya Mallick.

The song is crooned, directed and conceptualised by Adhyayan Suman, and is out on the Music Garage channel. It is penned by Avinash Chouhan and composed by Harshit Chauhan. It got more than a million hits within a day of its release.

Talking about the response during the song launch, Adhyayan said: “I don’t know about the number of hits on the song, but for the first time in my life, not people from the industry are calling me for my singing, and not my acting. That sort of appreciation is amazing.”

He added: “I think I have an okay-ish job as a singer, but the composer and other actors in the song have been amazing.”

Adhyayan released his debut song as singer, ‘Saareyan Nu Chaddeya’, some five years ago and it turned out to be a super hit. He made his OTT debut recently with the much-acclaimed series ‘Aashram’.

Adhyayan was last seen in R. Balki’s directorial ‘Chup – Revenge of an Artist’, which also starred Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

