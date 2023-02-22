scorecardresearch
'Adil's family refusing to accept me because I'm a Hindu', claims Rakhi Sawant

By News Bureau

Mysuru, Feb 22 (IANS) Actor Rakhi Sawant alleged on Wednesday that her husband Adil Khan Durranis family told her that she is a Hindu and hence they cant accept her into the family.

Speaking to reporters outside a court in Mysuru, Rakhi Sawant broke down and said, “He (Adil) is married to me. I want justice. Today morning I spoke to his father. He told me that they can’t accept me because I am a Hindu. After I told him that I have now accepted Islam and that his son is married to me, he stopped taking my calls. Adil is always threatening me with ‘talaq’.”

She added, “I don’t want to give him divorce. I am his wife. His father spoke very rudely to me. I don’t know anyone in Mysuru, but I want justice. I have accepted Islam. I have all the documents of my marriage. Where should I go now? What should I do?”

“I met Adil in Mysuru one year ago, and eight months back we got married. I accepted Islam and we did ‘Nikah’. Our marriage was registered in Mumbai. He had promised me that we will have babies and do a lot of things together,” Sawant said.

Sawant also claimed that she spent Rs 1.60 crore on Adil.

“I even sold my jewellery but he took everything from me. He also started torturing me. He was having an affair with an Iranian girl in Mysuru for five years, who later accused him of rape. I got messages from the Iranian girl in which Adil claimed that he is just using me for money and promised her a house in Dubai. He also told her that I will be cheated by him,” she added.

The Karnataka police have taken Adil into custody from the Mumbai police in connection with a rape complaint lodged against him by an Iranian student in Mysuru.

He was produced before the court on Wednesday which remanded him to seven-day police custody.

–IANS

mka/arm

HIV drug linked to increased risk of high BP: Study
Narender storms into quarters of Strandja Memorial Int'l Boxing Tournament
Entertainment Today

