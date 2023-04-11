‘Adipurush’ director Om Raut meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Renowned filmmaker Om Raut, known for his grand cinematic ventures like ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ and the upcoming Adipurush, recently met the honourable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath. Om Raut shared a heartwarming picture where he can be seen handing Yogiji a token of appreciation.

He emphasized the importance of culture and unity in our country saying, “The country is made of culture. As a result of the virtues that Raj Mata Jijau gave to Bal Shivaji Raje in his childhood, he emerged as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the flag bearer of Hindavi Swaraj. I find it incredible to be presenting the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Raj Mata Jijau to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mr. Yogi Adityanath #HarHarMahadev.”

The picture has left the audience eagerly anticipating the release of Om Raut’s upcoming magnum opus, Adipurush. The film is all set to hit the screens on 16th June 2023.

Bhushan Kumar, the head-honcho of T-Series, also met the Chief Minister.

