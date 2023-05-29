scorecardresearch
The journey of love & devotion in ‘Adipurush’ with the soul-stirring song, ‘Ram Siya Ram’

Team 'Adipurush' released the full version of the captivating track 'Ram Siya Ram,' a melodic journey that beautifully captures the essence of their profound love and yearning.

The journey of love & devotion in 'Adipurush' with the soul-stirring song, 'Ram Siya Ram'
Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in Adipurush Ram Siya Ram

Step into a world where love and devotion transcend time and space. ‘Adipurush,’ the highly anticipated film, beckons us with its enchanting tale of Raghav and Janaki, portrayed by the mesmerizing duo Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. Amidst the anticipation surrounding this cinematic masterpiece, the team ‘Adipurush’ has now released the full version of the captivating track ‘Ram Siya Ram,’ a melodic journey that beautifully captures the essence of their profound love and yearning.

With the slow, melodious notes composed by Sachet-Parampara and the heartfelt lyrics penned by Manoj Muntashir, ‘Ram Siya Ram’ paints a vivid picture of the deep connection shared between Prabhu Shri Ram and Sita Maa. As the song unfolds, it showcases the significance of their bond in each other’s lives, reminding us of the enduring power of true love and the timeless depth of human emotions.

Beyond the enchanting music and soulful vocals, the melodious track invites us into its mesmerizing world of Adipurush depicting the qualities and virtues of Prabhu Shri Ram and Sita Maa, highlighting their righteousness, compassion, and divine grace.

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair from Retrophiles and will be released globally on 16th June 2023.

The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
'Performance or relations, everything is scrutinised': Sudhanshu Pandey on showbiz
ISRO to test in July crew safety system of Gaganyaan project rocket
