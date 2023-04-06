Aditi Sharma redesigns her 'Rabb Se Hai Dua' makeup room for a personal touch

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) ‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’ actress Aditi Sharma has transformed her makeup room with a personal touch. Aditi has designed her room by putting up some motivational posters on the wall and giving it a floral vibe by painting the door herself.

She has also decorated her room with her fan’s gifts and has set up a mini kitchen in her room since she loves to eat her meals.

While sharing the reason for giving a personal touch to her makeup room, she said: “Since we spend most of our time on the set, we need a peaceful and homely vibe and to feel at home, I have done a set-up to feel comfortable while I spend my time in the room. My room has a white and blue theme, which is very calming, and looks simple and decent.”

“I also have this newfound love for the Boho vibe, so I’ve added a few accessories to the walls. I believe that reading motivational quotes gives out very positive energy, so I have added a lot of motivational quotes posters on one of the walls of the room. I have also set up a mini kitchen in my room that includes a microwave oven and a mini fridge because I am someone who loves to enjoy my food nice and warm,” she added.

After starring in a music video, ‘Taare’ along with Guru Randhawa in 2017, she started her TV career with ‘Kaleerein’ in 2018, and was also seen in ‘Naagin 3’, ‘Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka!’, and many more. She also did a web series, ‘Crashh’.

Now, the actress is playing a lead role in the show ‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’ Awhich is an emotional love story of a couple Dua, played by Aditi and Haider, essayed by Karanvir. It focuses on the life of Dua, whose life goes upside down after her husband Haider expresses a desire to marry another woman.

She further elaborated on how she decorated the room and said: “There is a small mandir as well! And to add a little personal touch to my room, I have been painting the door of my room. The painting mainly embodies cherry blossoms with leaves, and I am really excited about how it is turning out to be. Whenever I get some time off on the set I work on it, and I am planning to paint the second half of the door as well, with some other design.”

‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’ airs on Zee TV.

–IANS

ila/kvd