scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Aditya Narayan recovers from Covid for third time

By News Bureau

Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) Singer and host Aditya Narayan has expressed his happiness as he recovered from Covid-19 for the third time.

Aditya who is currently hosting the 13th season of the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol’ revealed that he is happy that he recovered before its finale.

He took to his Instagram handle and shared that his journey on the show ‘Indian Idol’ has been wonderful and it is always full of fun and enjoyment.

Aditya also shared his gratitude for his co-judges on the show Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya, and the entire team for making it successful throughout the season.

He shared a couple of pictures with the caption: “Beat COVID for the third time! Still alive, still smiling and still grateful for this wonderful life. Hosting Indian Idol has been a top notch experience all these years. We have witnessed unprecedented success and love from our audience.”

Aditya further said that he is glad to recover before the finale so he will not miss hosting it.

“In almost 20 years and 13 seasons of its run on Indian television, it has had about 320 episodes. In just the past three and a half years and three seasons that I’ve been a part of it, I have hosted about 200 of them! We’ve had a great run. Thank you team. Thank you to my big brothers @realhimesh & @vishaldadlani for everything. You are real ones. Thank you dearest @nehakakkar. I will miss this but most importantly, I will miss you all dearly. Glad that I recovered just in time to host the finale!” he added.

On the work front, Aditya is known for hosting ‘Indian Idol’, ‘Sa Re Ga Pa Li’l Champs’, and participating in ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9’.

He has also acted in ‘Pardes’, ‘Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai’, ‘Rangeela’, among others.

–IANS

ila/prw/pgh

Previous article
Scientists record flattest explosion ever seen in space
Next article
IPL 2023: Buttler, Jaiswal, Samson fifties power Rajasthan Royals to 203/5 against Sunrisers Hyderabad
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Buttler, Jaiswal, Samson fifties power Rajasthan Royals to 203/5 against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Technology

Scientists record flattest explosion ever seen in space

Technology

Parliamentary panel expresses concern over delay in data protection bill

Sports

IPL 2023: Our fielding after first four overs was really sloppy, admits Ricky Ponting

Sports

IPL 2023: Must applaud Mark Wood's plans and the way he got Prithvi Shaw out, says Parthiv Patel

News

Zaan Khan: I don't skip even a single day of fasting during Ramadan

Technology

SL President requests India's help to integrate IT in country's civil service

News

Are wedding bells ringing for Badshah and Isha Rikhi?

Technology

Can psychosocial factors raise long Covid risk?

Technology

Google faces $4.2 billion advertising lawsuit

Technology

Google to cut free snacks & workout classes for employees: Report

Sports

RCB vs MI match at M. Chinnaswamy will be the biggest match of IPL 2023: Harbhajan Singh

Sports

U-21 Women's Hockey League: Pritam Siwach foundation, SAi Shakti win Phase 2 matches

News

Ajay Devgn celebrates b’day with special screening of ‘Bholaa’ for the underprivileged

News

Suniel Shetty wishes Ajay Devgn a 'super successful year' on his birthday

News

Nushrratt Bharuccha shares 'wounded' picture from 'Akelli' set

News

Ravi Teja-starrer ‘Ravanasura’ set for April 7 release

News

'Indian Idol 13' contestants celebrate 110 years of feature films in India

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US