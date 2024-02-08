Aditya, Yami confirm pregnancy: ‘We are yet to know whether it is Laxmi or Ganesha’ (Ld)

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Director-producer Aditya Dhar, who is known for his film ‘Uri: the Surgical Strike’, and his actress wife Yami Gautam Dhar are expecting their first child as they gear up for the release of their upcoming ‘ghar ki film’, ‘Article 370’.

The couple confirmed that Yami Gautam is pregnant and they’re expecting their first child.

Aditya, who has written and produced ‘Article 370’, shared that while the baby is on the way, they’re yet to know if it will be a ‘Ganesha’ or a ‘Laxmi’.

Aditya told the media, “There is a baby on its way. It was an amazing time because of the way the movie happened and the way we got to know it. It almost felt like Abhimanyu, the baby, knew exactly how 370 was made. We are yet to know whether it is Laxmi or Ganesha.”

Gautam, who is five months’ pregnant, was visibly touched by her husband’s words, as she said, “If I cry right now listening to him, everyone will say, ‘it’s the pregnancy hormones’, but genuinely this is so heartwarming.”

The actress arrived at the media interaction with her husband and her co-actor in the film, Priyamani. The former, incidentally, essayed the role of a RAW agent in Aditya Dhar’s directorial debut film ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’.

The film, with Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, presented a dramatised account of India’s surgical strike in response to Pakistan’s 2016 Uri attack.

Yami and Aditya tied the nuptial knot on June 4, 2021, and have been going strong on both professional and personal fronts.

They kept their romance under wraps until finally taking the wedding vows in an intimate ceremony in Himachal Pradesh.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar, ‘Article 370’ is slated for release on February 23.

