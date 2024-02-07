HomeBollywoodNews

Ahaan Panday to make Bollywood debut with Mohit Suri’s love story

Ahaan Panday is all set to make his Bollywood debut with filmmaker Mohit Suri’s yet-untitled young love story.

By Agency News Desk
Ahaan Panday to make Bollywood debut with Mohit Suri’s love story
Ahaan Panday | Mohit Suri _ pic courtesy news agency

Ahaan Panday, cousin of Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey, is all set to make his Bollywood debut with filmmaker Mohit Suri’s yet-untitled young love story. The nephew of actor Chunky Pandey, Ahaan was signed as a YRF Talent about five years back to go through intense training programmes devised personally by Aditya Chopra.

A source said: “Ahaan has been shaped by Aditya Chopra personally for years. He has been kept under wraps by YRF so that he can focus on bettering his craft.”

“To the industry, Ahaan Panday’s launch is by far the biggest debut by a youngster in the Hindi film industry in years and YRF is showing its intent to create a star out of him. The massive project that he has been signed on for is the Mohit Suri love story!”

The source added that Ahaan was introduced to Mohit Suri so that the director could assess if he was the right actor to headline his film and be the quintessential romantic hero.

Source said: “Ahaan worked under Mohit’s supervision and floored him with his auditions and multiple screen tests! Mohit wanted a fresh, young boy who had the charisma to be a hero on the big screen and he is supremely excited about Ahaan’s potential!”

This is the first film being produced by the company’s CEO Akshaye Widhani. The yet untitled film is set to go on floors later this year.

YRF has churned out big stars such as Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana and many more.

Previous article
SpaceX under investigation for discrimination, sexual harassment
Next article
Leading Wi-Fi solutions provider Netgear appoints new CEO
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US