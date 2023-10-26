Ahead of ‘Tejas’ release, Kangana Ranaut visits Ram Mandir in Ayodhya; says ‘I am blessed’

A day ahead of the release of the highly anticipated movie ‘Tejas’, actress Kangana Ranaut visited Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, to seek the blessings of Lord Rama. Kangana is currently on a major promotional spree for her movie and is leaving no chance to make it grand. She visited Ram Mandir in Ayodhya for the Darshan of Ram Janmabhoomi.

Moreover, her visit to Ram Mandir holds great significance as the famous divine temple plays a very important role in the film.

Expressing her excitement, Kangana took to the social media, and shared some pictures from the temple.

In the photos, we can see Kangana wearing an orange coloured saree, with an embroidered border and pallu. She also is carrying a stole with ‘Jai Shree Ram’ written on it.

The ‘Queen’ actress completed the look with a golden choker and matching earrings. With a dewy makeup and a red bindi, Kangana completed her ethnic look.

She jotted down the caption in Hindi: “Wow! I am blessed by Sri Hari Vishnu, I am his devotee and today I was blessed so much that I got to visit Sri Hari Vishnu incarnation, great Dhanurdhari, Tejasvi Yodha, Tapasvi Raja, Mariyadapurushottam Sri Ram Janmabhoomi. Ramjanmabhoomi plays a special role in my film Tejas, so I felt like visiting Ram Lalla, blessed part my Ram My Ram My Ram.”

Produced by RSVP, ‘Tejas’ stars Kangana plays the titular role of Tejas Gill, an Indian Air Force officer, in this action drama.

Written and Directed By Sarvesh Mewara and Produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 27.