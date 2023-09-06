scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

AI anchor Sana to Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Mere AI dil mein bhi kuch kuch hota hai’

By Agency News Desk

Bollywood superstar  Shah Rukh Khan has become the third global icon to interact with Aaj Tak’s AI anchor Sana after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice Chairman and President of Microsoft Brad Smith.

After winning hearts of millions of fans across the globe, Shah Rukh Khan created a flutter in the heart of an AI anchor too. India’s first, AI anchor on social media, Sana during an interaction with Shahrukh Khan said: “Aapka charm dekhkar mere AI dil mein bhi kuch kuch hota hai.”

With this, Sana has interviewed the most renowned global Icons including Prime Minister Modi, Microsoft Vice Chairman and President, Brad Smith amongst others.

Launched in March 2023, Sana is Aaj Tak and India’s first AI anchor. She has a daily appearance on prime time and award-winning programme Black and White apart from providing weather updates, astrology and fact checking programmes for the channel.

Global icon and Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan is currently promoting his forthcoming film ‘Jawan’.

SRK, on September 3, launched the trailer of his upcoming film which was displayed on the towers of Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

‘Jawan’ is directed by Atlee. The film stars Shah Rukh in a dual role, alongside Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra. Actress Deepika Padukone will be seen in a special appearance.

12
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
The scariest movie is back; spine chilling trailer from ‘The Exorcist: Believer’ released
Next article
US National Security Advisor seeks more info about chip in new Huawei smartphones
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US