Ajay Devgn gives 'full autonomy' to actors on sets: Lokesh Mittal

Lokesh Mittal, who recently received the audience's appreciation for his work in 'Farzi', will be next seen playing a cop in the upcoming film 'Bholaa'

By News Bureau

Actor Lokesh Mittal, who recently received the audience’s appreciation for his work in the streaming series ‘Farzi’, will be next seen playing a cop in the upcoming film ‘Bholaa’, directed by Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn. He shared that Ajay is very clear in his mind as a director, and gives space to his actors to explore their characters.

The actor, who has earlier worked with Ajay in the latter’s last directorial ‘Runway 34’, told IANS: “Bhola is the 4th directorial venture by Ajay Devgn sir. And this is not the first time I have worked with Ajay Ji. Earlier, I got to work with him in his 3rd directorial ‘Runway 34’ in a scene which brought the introduction of Bachchan Sir’s character in the movie and this was the scene due to which Ajay Devgn films decided to cast me in ‘Bhola’.”

Describing Ajay’s style as a filmmaker, Lokesh said: “As a director, he is really wonderful. He doesn’t impose anything on the actor; rather he allows the actor to completely do their own things. I think this brings out the best from an actor. He is quite friendly on the sets and allows full autonomy. It was my first experience working with Tabu ma’am. I got to learn so many things after working with such experienced and nice stars.”

Lokesh has also featured in ‘Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2’, ‘Runway 34’, ‘Sui Dhaga’, ‘Long Live Brij Mohan’, ‘Chef’, ‘Sherni’, ‘The White Tiger’ and ‘Uunchai’.

‘Bholaa’ is set to arrive in cinemas on March 30, 2023.

