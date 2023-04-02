Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Bholaa' mints Rs 30.70 crore three days

Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) Bollywood star Ajay Devgn’s latest release ‘Bholaa’, which released on March 30, has raked in Rs. 30.70 in just three days.

According to a statement, the film, which also stars Tabu and Deepak Dobriyal, collected Rs 11.20 crore on Thursday, Rs. 7.40 crore on Friday and on Saturday it minted Rs 12.10 crore making a total of Rs. 30.70 crore.

The word of mouth for Ajay’s ‘Bholaa’ has resulted in great footfall on its first Saturday. The film saw an upward trend on Saturday earning 12.10 crore and a grand total of 30.70 crore in three days, the statement read.

‘Bholaa’, directed by Ajay Devgn is a remake of the 2019 Tamil film ‘Kaithi’. The film stars Devgn in the titular role alongside Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, Gajraj Rao and Vineet Kumar.

The film follows an ex-convict who battles criminals while transporting a truck full of poisoned cops to the hospital in exchange for meeting his daughter after ten years of imprisonment.

–IANS

dc/kvd