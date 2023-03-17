Ajay Devgn to attend ongoing India Vs Australia match at Wankhede stadium

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming directorial ‘Bholaa’, will attend the ODI match between India and Australia at Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium on Friday.

With roughly two weeks to the film’s release, Ajay is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film and his attendance at the game is a testimony to that. Nothing moves India like its cricket and its cinema and when the two meet, the excitement goes beyond berserk.

This is the first ODI between the two nations that are known to be champions at the game. While India has earned the reputation of a team with an explosive line-up of batsmen, Australia commands equal proficiency in all its departments.

Talking about ‘Bholaa’, the film follows the story of a ‘Man on a Mission’ who will go above and beyond every limit to protect his daughter. It traces the life of a man who crosses all hurdles to reach his destination.

‘Bholaa’, which also stars Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal, Gajraj Rao, Makarand Deshpande and Vineet Kumar. The film will land in theatres on March 30, 2023.