Ajay Devgn wishes Akshay Kumar a happy b'day, asks people to contact him for 'rescue'

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is celebrating his birthday on Saturday, and is going strong as was seen in his latest film ‘Oh My God 2’. The actor’s longtime collaborator and friend, superstar Ajay Devgn has wished him a happy birthday, calling him ‘The Man’.

Ajay Devgn, who was earlier seen ‘Bholaa’, took to his Instagram Stories, and posted a fond message to his fellow ‘Khaaki’ actor, writing: “Kabhi helicopter se latak ke…Kabhi coal mine me ghus ke…If you are in need of rescue, contact@akshaykumar”

The actor starred with Akshay Kumar in ‘Sooryavanshi’, but has done numerous other films with him, such as ‘Suhaag’ and ‘Insaan’.

He concluded by writing: “Wishing success for all your missions this year brother. Happy Birthday!”

Actor Ritesh Deshmukh, also wishing his longtime ‘Housefull’ co-star, wrote: “Happy Birthday My Dearest Sundi @akshaykumar – love you tremendously.”

Actress Katrina Kaif, who is gearing up for ‘Tiger 3’ wished her ‘Welcome’ co-star, writing: “Happy Birthday to this incredible person”

Tiger Shroff, who referred to the star as his ‘inspiration’, wrote: “One year younger! Happy Birthday to the OG action hero and one of my biggest inspirations. Love you paaji!”

Akshay Kumar’s career has been in a bit of a tumble as some of his more recent films, such as ‘Bachchhan Paandey’, ‘Ram Setu’ and most recently ‘Selfee’ were flops, but he is still going strong.

After his role as Lord Shiva in ‘OMG 2’, the actor is geared up for a bunch of other big movies, such as ‘Mission Raniganj’, the Marathi film ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat’, ‘Sooryavanshi 2’ and even ‘Hera Pheri 3’.

