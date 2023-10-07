Akash Choudhary takes much-needed Dubai vacay

Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) The ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ actor Akash Choudhary, who went through a harrowing incident where a fan hurled a bottle at him during a public appearance, decided to hit the pause button on his hectic schedule and went on a vacation to Dubai to relax and heal.

Recently, Akash had unexpectedly found himself at the centre of attention, but not for the reasons he would have ever imagined.

In a startling turn of events, individuals who feigned fandom took things too far, physically confronting Akash, while attempting to snap selfies with him. The disturbing video of this incident quickly went viral across social media platforms.

After many sleepless nights and lots of stress, he needed a place to clear his mind and find inner peace. Dubai seemed like the perfect place for that. Dubai, with its tall buildings and peaceful desert views, called to him as a place to detox from all the chaos. He wanted a break from the constant attention from the media, so he could enjoy the calmness of the desert and find himself again.

Opening up about the same, Akash said: “Fame can be overwhelming, and sometimes we lose ourselves in it. That bottle incident left me feeling lost, like I was drowning. Dubai became my safe haven, a place where I could heal and rediscover who I am.”

He further mentioned, “Its beauty reflected the inner peace I was searching for. It’s a reminder that even in our darkest moments, we can find our way back to the light. I’ve come back stronger, wiser, and more determined to pursue my dreams.”

A passionate traveller, Akash usually enjoys taking monthly getaways, but this time, it was an especially necessary one following the traumatic incident.

In his professional life, Akash is currently dedicating his efforts to brand partnerships with fashion companies. Additionally, he is diligently pursuing his aspiration of launching his own production company, which he intends to unveil to the world by the end of this year.

On the television front, he is currently playing the role of Viraj Singhania, Malishka’s former best friend and ex-fiance in Zee TV’s ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’.

–IANS

sp/dan