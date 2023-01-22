scorecardresearch
Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in the biggest action-drama SELFIEE!

By Glamsham Editorial
Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in the biggest action-drama SELFIEE!
Emraan Hashmi Akshay Kumar in Selfiee _ pic courtesy yt

Director Raj Mehta brings to you another exciting family entertainer, presenting Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi for the very first time on the big screen, along with Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty in pivotal roles.

The first official trailer of Emraan Hashmi’s most anticipated new film, Selfiee, dropped today. The official Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam-language comedy drama of ‘Driving License’ has Hashmi reprising the role of a motor inspector Omprakash Agarwal who’s tryst with his favourite superstar actor Vijay (Akshay Kumar) leads to a series of misunderstandings and complicated events.

The trailer, which opens with Akshay Kumar’s character walking away from a car explosion sequence on the sets of his film, features a voiceover by Emraan Hashmi explaining how it is a dream for him and his family to take a selfie with the country’s biggest star. As the trailer unfolds one cannot help but notice that even though Emraan Hashmi plays a simple government officer, he lights up the screen with his presence and efforts to be as natural as possible.

Hashmi has pulled off what fans believe is one of his most sincere performances. The actor who spent most of last year filming as many as six projects is excited to do fresh roles at this phase of his life. Understandably so, both fans and critics are heaping praises on his performance.

Star Studios presents SELFIEE in association with Dharma Productions, Prithviraj Productions, Magic Frames and Cape Of Good Films. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Supriya Menon, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Apoorva Mehta and Listin Stephen, SELFIEE releases in theatres on February 24, 2023.

Australian Open: Tsitsipas overcomes Sinner to reach quarterfinals
Anurag Kashyap: Alaya F, Karan Mehta are phenomenal young actors with great energy
Entertainment Today

