Akshay Kumar celebrates ’Massive Success’ of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has collected a whopping 500 crores in merely four days. Many took to social media to cheer on SRK as it crossed the 500 crore mark. Now, Akshay Kumar has taken to Twitter to congratulate King Khan in regard to the success of the film.

The actor shared a news article abut Jawan’s box office success on his X profile (earlier known as Twitter). He wrote, “What massive success! Congratulations my Jawan Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan. Our films are back and how.” Of course Shah Rukh Khan replied to Akshay Kumar. He wrote, “Aap ne dua maangi na hum sab ke liye toh kaise khaali jayegi. All the best and stay healthy Khiladi! Love u (It’s because of your wishes for all of us, they had to come true).”

Check out Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar’s social media exchange here: