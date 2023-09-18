scorecardresearch
Akshay Kumar: ‘Fascinating’ to hear PM on glorious traditions of Parliament

Akshay Kumar on Monday said that he was fascinated to hear Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech, mentioning about the history and glory of the Indian Parliament.

By Agency News Desk
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Monday said that he was fascinated to hear Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech, mentioning about the history and glory of the Indian Parliament. “Fascinated to hear PM Narendra Modi ji talk about the glorious history and heritage of all that our Parliament has seen over 75 years. What a journey and what amazing milestones,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The ‘Khiladi’ actor said this in response to a post by the Prime Minister, addressing the Lok Sabha on the first day of the five day Special Session of Parliament.

The Prime Minister while initiating the discussion in the Lower House on ‘Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha, recalled several historic moments which have been witnessed by the Parliament during the said period.

On the work front, Akshay was last seen in ‘OMG 2’, a comedy-drama film about sex education in Indian schools. It is a sequel to ‘OMG – Oh My God!’, and also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam Dhar.

He next has ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’, also starring Parineeti Chopra. Akshay will be seen as Jaswant Singh Gill in the survival thriller directed by Tinu Suresh Desai.

Akshay also has an untitled remake of ‘Soorarai Pottru’, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, ‘Hera Pheri 3’, ‘Sky Force’, ‘Shankara’, and ‘Singham Again’ in the pipeline.

Img. SourceAkshay Kumar
