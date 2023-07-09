scorecardresearch
Akshay Kumar shares a glimpse of himself as Lord Shiva from 'OMG 2'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) A sequel to the 2011 film ‘Oh My God’ has been highly awaited, and audiences will now finally have their first look at the film, as ‘OMG 2’ will release its first teaser on July 11. Akshay Kumar is playing the role of Lord Shiva and he shared a glimpse of his role from the film on Sunday.

Announcing the teaser with a small clip of himself, Akshay Kumar captioned: ” #OMG2Teaser out on July 11. #OMG2 in theaters on August 11.”

Donning an intimidating and powerful aesthetic of Shiva, complete with long matted hair, bead necklace and a tripundra on his forehead, Akshay Kumar with the powerful chants of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ in the background, walking amidst clearing smoke and bunch of people, nails the look.

Fans have showcased their excitement for the film, though many are also showing caution after the recent ‘Adipurush’ controversy where the film was accused by many of hurting religious sentiments.

Another wrote: “Akshay ji, I hope this film will not hurt the religion aspect.”

However, fans have also expressed excitement: “Totally goosebumps guru ji @akshaykumar sir … WAITING for teaser.”

Another excited fan wrote: “Kumar sir ke real fans respect button.”

Directed by Amit Rai, ‘OMG 2’ also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, and Arun Govil in lead roles and will release on August 11. The film will have a major rival, however, as it will be clashing with Sunny Deol’s highly awaited ‘Gadar 2: The Katha Continues’ which will also release on the same day.

