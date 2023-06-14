scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Akshay Kumar starrer 'The Great Indian Rescue' to release on Oct 5

Superstar Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra starrer 'The Great Indian Rescue' has blocked its release date for theatres on October 5, 2023.

By Agency News Desk

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra starrer ‘The Great Indian Rescue’ has blocked its release date. The movie will bow in theatres on October 5, 2023. The film is based on a true life event of late Jaswant Singh Gill who led India’s first coal mine rescue mission.

Gill was born in Sathiala, Amritsar, on November 22, 1939. He studied at Khalsa College, and was posted in Raniganj in 1989 when he engineered a special rescue capsule to save the lives of several miners trapped inside a flooded coal mine.

He received several awards for his brave feat and was the recipient of the “Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak” by President Ramaswamy Venkataraman in 1991.

‘The Great Indian Rescue’, which was earlier titled ‘Capsule Gill’, produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani and Ajay Kapoor, and is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Rishabh Pant shares video of his recovery, climbs stairs without support
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Rishabh Pant shares video of his recovery, climbs stairs without support

News

‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ trailer promises madcap comedy headlined by Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Sports

Moeen Ali returns as England name playing XI for first Ashes Test; pick Broad over Wood

News

Dia Mirza’s poignant and powerful series ‘Kaafir’ completes four years

Technology

Peak XV to further boost Indian startup ecosystem: Sequoia's Roelof Botha

Technology

Vodafone, CK Hutchison approve UK mobile business merger

Technology

NASA's Curiosity snaps postcard of Martian morning, afternoon

News

When rickshaws took centre stage in Harrison Ford’s ‘Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny’

Technology

Edtech firm Chegg to cut 4% of staff as AI risks business

Sports

Selectors need to have a word with Rohit to chart the course of direction for Test captaincy: Devang Gandhi

Sports

Real Madrid complete Jude Bellingham's signing from Borussia Dortmund

News

Aditya Roy Kapur starts shooting for 'Metro… In Dino' with emotional sequence

News

When Kangana Ranaut flew to Bengaluru to woo Nawazuddin for ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’

Health & Lifestyle

Made in India 'liquid cornea' to soon undergo human trials

Lyrics

Adipurush – Huppa Huiya Song Lyrics starring Prabhas and Devdatta Nage

News

Sara Ali Khan shares throwback Kedarnath pix on SSR death anniversary

News

Ali Fazal, Tamannaah, phalanx of celebs walk 'Jee Karda' red carpet

News

When Anil Kapoor was sceptical of playing Shailendra Rungta in 'The Night Manager'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US