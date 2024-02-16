Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff’s ‘swag, style’ infused ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miya’ title track to drop on Feb 19

HomeBollywoodNews

The title track of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ will be dropping February 19 and the actors have shared a glimpse of it filled with “swag and style” in a poster.

Akshay and Tiger took to Instagram, where they shared a poster, where the two are seen walking in style. The poster seems to be a still from the song, which will drop in three days. The track is touted as the “party song for the season.”

The action heroes captioned it: “Bade ka swag, chote ka style 3 Days To Go! #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan Title Track Out on Feb 19. Stay tuned! #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanOnEid2024.”

Tiger and Akshay will be seen sharing screen space in action-thriller ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film is produced by Zafar, Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Himanshu Kishan Mehra under the banners of Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films.

The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F., and Ronit Bose Roy.

The film is shot in locales of Mumbai, Scotland, London, Luton, Abu Dhabi, and Jordan. It is said to be released on Eid.

