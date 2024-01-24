Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff bring out best in action, thrill & entertainment in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ teaser

Stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ teaser, which dropped on Wednesday, is perfectly packed with entertainment, thrill and of course lots of high-octane action. Speaking about the teaser, director Ali Abbas Zafar said: “Extreme hard work and commitment of shooting in multiple countries with the most talented crew from different parts of the world has gone behind bringing ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ to the audiences and who better than Akshay Sir and Tiger, India’s original action heroes who would translate the challenging sequences so effortlessly and yet root the film to its target mass audience.”

“More than thrilled to bring this film for their fans and audiences on big screens on Eid April 2024.”

‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is shot across stunning locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan.

The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role, while also starring actors Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant parts. As the days count, the excitement is building for the film’s theatrical release on Eid 2024.

Producer Jackky Bhagnani said: “The teaser tells its own story with larger-than-life action and the perfect portrayal of iconic roles by Akshay Sir and Tiger Shroff. Additionally, Prithviraj adds a surprising twist, making him the hidden gem.

“I am thrilled to have our action heroes on board; Ali’s magic is evident once again. We hope audiences feel the dedication of our entire team and appreciate the efforts we’ve put into this project.”

The teaser already speaks volumes about the film, but a lot more is yet to come as the film is packed with powerful scenes, peppy songs, great landscapes, and much more.

The film releases in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ in association with AAZ films.

It is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar.