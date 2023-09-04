Akshay Oberoi to star in new romantic drama film 'Tu Chahiye'

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) Actor Akshay Oberoi is all set to star in romantic drama titled ‘Tu Chahiye’, where he will be paired opposite television sensation Ashnoor Kaur.

Akshay, who will also be seen in Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer ‘Fighter’, said: “I’m excited to do an all out romantic love story. It’s refreshing to see a love story being made during a time when such few being made. It’s also been a while since I’ve made one myself.”

“I am really enjoying the character written for me. It’s deeply layered, challenging and has a variety of shades with a very unique character arch. He is not your quintessential romantic hero and that’s what makes it challenging, yet exciting.”

The film is slated to commence production soon, with the picturesque city of Raipur serving as the backdrop for its enchanting story.

The scenic locales of Raipur are set to enhance the visual experience of ‘Tu Chahiye’.

Talking about ‘Fighter’, it is directed by Siddharth Anand. It also stars Anil Kapoor. The movie is touted as the first film in a planned aerial action franchise.

The real life Indian Air Force cadets have worked for the film. The film’s soundtrack album composed by the duo Vishal–Shekhar consists of five songs, with Satchith Paulose as the cinematographer. It is scheduled to release theatrically on 25 January 2024, coinciding with Republic Day.

